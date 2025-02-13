Los Angeles (California) [US], February 13 (ANI): Beyonce has revealed an exciting update to her highly anticipated 'Cowboy Carter' Tour by adding a fifth Los Angeles performance.

According to Deadline, the Texas Hold 'Em singer initially planned four shows in the city but now extends her stay at the SoFi Stadium with an additional concert scheduled for Friday, May 9.

The 22-show tour, in support of her country-inspired album Renaissance: Act II, follows the massive success of her Renaissance stadium tour.

The tour had originally been set to kick off in Los Angeles on April 28, but due to unforeseen delays, the announcement was postponed to February 1, just days before the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Beyonce, who made history at the Grammys by claiming the Best Country Album and Album of the Year awards for Renaissance: Act II, had originally planned to announce the tour in January.

However, due to devastating wildfires that impacted Los Angeles, she delayed her announcement. In a heartfelt statement on January 13, she expressed her support for the region, pledging a USD 2.5 million donation to the BeyGOOD LA Fire Relief Fund to aid in the recovery.

Despite the setbacks, Beyonce has confirmed her return to the stage with an expanded Cowboy Carter tour, beginning with a four-night stand in Los Angeles.

Afterwards, she will travel to Chicago and East Rutherford, NJ, before heading overseas to London and Paris for additional shows, as per Deadline.

Fans eagerly anticipating the country-themed tour will have the chance to witness Beyonce's musical evolution as she brings the unique sound of Renaissance: Act II to life on stage.

Tickets for all performances are available on the official Beyonce website.

Here are the updated Cowboy Carter Tour dates:

April 28 - Los Angeles, Calif - SoFi StadiumMay 1 - Los Angeles, Calif - SoFi StadiumMay 4 - Los Angeles, Calif - SoFi StadiumMay 7 - Los Angeles, Calif - SoFi StadiumMay 9 - Los Angeles, Calif - SoFi Stadium (New Show)May 15 - Chicago, Ill - Soldier FieldMay 17 - Chicago, Ill - Soldier FieldMay 22 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife StadiumMay 24 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife StadiumMay 25 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife StadiumMay 28 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife StadiumJune 5 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur StadiumJune 7 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur StadiumJune 10 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur StadiumJune 12 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur StadiumJune 19 - Paris, France - Stade de FranceJune 21 - Paris, France - Stade de FranceJune 28 - Houston, Texas - NRG StadiumJune 29 - Houston, Texas - NRG StadiumJuly 4 - Washington, DC - Northwest StadiumJuly 7 - Washington, DC - Northwest StadiumJuly 10 - Atlanta, Ga. - Mercedes Benz StadiumJuly 11 - Atlanta, Ga. - Mercedes Benz Stadium

The new tour announcement follows Beyonce's record-breaking success. The artist has secured 11 Grammy nominations, including nods for Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Before the tour, Beyonce delivered a stunning performance during Netflix's Christmas Day Halftime show, which was streamed during the NFL game in Houston, her hometown. (ANI)

