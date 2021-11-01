Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 1 (ANI): After imparting workout goals, actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are now setting travel goals as best friends forever.

Several pictures and videos of the two offering prayers at the Kedarnath temple have been doing the rounds on the internet. In one of the images, Janhvi and Sara can be seen sharing smiles while sitting on the steps, wrapped in puffer jackets and shawls, against a scenic background.

Also Read | Mirzapur Season 2 Announcement: Amazon Prime Renews Show Saying ‘Bajega Pura Band’.

Fans are quite impressed to see the two girls praying at the holy place.

"Wow this is called sanskaar. You both are doing really good job, Janhvi & Sara! May God bless you both! PS - They are in Kedarnath dhaam," a fan commented.

Also Read | One Death, Multiple Positive Cases of COVID-19 Detected On Bhakharwadi Sets.

"Beautiful souls," another one wrote.

However, Janhvi and Sara have not shared any information or any pictures related to their visit to the Kedarnath shrine on their respective social media handles.

Prior to their trip, Janhvi and Sara appeared together in Ranveer Singh's TV show 'The Big Picture'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)