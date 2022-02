Mumbai, February 27: Friends who slay together, stay together --- that's what Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor depict with their bond. On Saturday night, the three BFFs stepped out for a girls' night out. The young girls looked in a party mood as they all were dressed to the nines. Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor Give Friendship Goals As They Pose for a Stylish Snap at Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s Post-Wedding Bash!

Several pictures of the star kids have been doing the rounds on the internet in which they can be seen oozing oomph with their outfits. Suhana donned a white off-shoulder top teamed with a pair of striped trousers. She completed her look with hoop earrings. Ananya looked gorgeous in a lavender-coloured bodycon dress, while Shanaya opted for a white dress with cut-out detailing on the waist.

Suhana Khan And Ananya Panday

Shanaya Kapoor With Her BFFs

Ananya even took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her look and mentioned that it's her pal Shanaya's dress that she has sported. "Stealing Shanaya's clothes is my hobby," she captioned the post. For the unversed, Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya are daughters of actors Shah Rukh Khan, Chunky Panday and Sanjay Kapoor respectively.

Much like their best friend Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya are also looking forward to pursuing a career in acting. Shanaya had announced last year that she will make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's film, while Suhana will reportedly be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Indian adaptation of the Archies comics.

