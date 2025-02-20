Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): John Abraham is gearing up for the release of his next project 'The Diplomat'.

Days after announcing the project, the makers on Thursday unveiled the film's song 'Bharat'.

Paying homage to the original composition by A. R. Rahman, Bharat is a moving rendition by Manan Bhardwaj, penned by Manoj Muntashir, and brought to life by the legendary Hariharan.

The film is directed by Shivam Nair. The recently launched trailer sets the stage for an intense political thriller starring John Abraham in the lead role. The film highlights the power of negotiation and tactics rather than war in a high-stakes mission.

The film's ensemble cast includes actors Sadia Khateeb, Sharib Hashmi, Revathy, and Kumud Mishra in prominent roles.

As per the trailer, John embarks on a life-threatening mission to rescue the 'Daughter of India' from captivity. While sharing his views about the film through a press note, John said.

"Diplomacy is a battlefield where words carry more weight than weapons. Playing J.P. Singh allowed me to explore a world where power is defined by intellect, resilience, and quiet heroism. Uzma's story is a testament to India's strength and courage, and I'm proud to bring this inspiring journey to life on screen."

Director Shivam called the film a tribute to the unsung heroes who wield the weapons of strategy and patience to protect their nation. In a press note, he stated, "The Diplomat is a tribute to the unsung heroes who wield strategy and patience to protect their nation. Through J.P. Singh's story, we've captured the art of diplomacy--where tact triumphs over aggression--and John's performance perfectly embodies this spirit of resilience and strength."

Releasing on 7th March 2025, The Diplomat is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl (Wakaoo Films), and Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, Rakesh Dang (Fortune Pictures/Seeta Films). (ANI)

