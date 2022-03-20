Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Comedian Bharti Singh, who is expecting her first child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, has shared beautiful pictures from her maternity shoot.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the reality TV star posted a string of photos in which she radiated pregnancy glow, wearing a ruffled rose-pink dress and flaunted her baby bump.

The post flooded with likes and comments.

"So pretty," Karan Johar wrote.

"Awww," Shamita Shetty commented.

"Uffff," Kishwer Merchant chimed in.

Bharti announced her pregnancy in December on her YouTube channel 'LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's' by uploading a video titled 'Hum Maa Banne Wale hai'.

The couple tied the knot on 3 December 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Goa. (ANI)

