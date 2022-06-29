Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' continues to impress audiences in theatres. The film is rock-steady in theatres and has set the box office on fire. The film has, so far, made a business of Rs 230 crores worldwide.

The film hit the OTT platform Netflix on June 19, around a month after its release. Although the film has been number one on the Netflix charts, beating blockbusters like RRR and Spider-Man: No Way Home, it continues to rake in money at cinema halls.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' hit the screens on May 20 and surpassed everyone's expectations as far as the numbers were concerned. As far as the Indian box office collections are concerned, the movie earned a total of Rs 184.32 crore by the end of week 5. The film made Rs 92.05 crores in the first week, Rs 49.70 crores in the second week, followed by Rs 21.40 in the third, Rs 12.99 crores in the fourth and Rs 8.18 crores in the fifth week.

The film crossed Rs 200 crores worldwide long back and now has broken new records by collecting a total of Rs 230.75 crores this week. Celebrating the milestone, Kartik took to his Instagram and posted a video. He wrote, "Gratitude. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 still running at theatres near you and if far also, please go #6thWeek."

Riding high on the success of the film, Kartik was recently gifted a luxury supercar by the producer of the film Bhushan Kumar. Last week, T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar gifted the luxury car 'McLaren GT' to Kartik. The car is worth approximately Rs 3.73 crore.

Directed by Anees Bazmi, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is a horror-comedy drama with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner T-Series Films and Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani under the banner Cine1 Studios.

As he basks in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has quite a few other projects lined up. He will be next seen in the Rohit Dhawan's 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. It is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which starred Allu Arjun. (ANI)

