Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): The teaser for 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' is out, featuring actors RajKummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in a time-loop romance.

The 'Stree 2' actor took to his Instagram to share the teaser of his upcoming rom-com.

Also Read | Radhika Apte Shares First Post After Sparking Controversy for Pumping Breast Milk and Holding Champagne Glass at 2025 BAFTAs.

The film also marks his first collaboration with Wamiqa Gabbi.

The teaser begins with RajKummar and Wamiqa's families fixing their wedding dates. Everything seems normal until the Haldi ceremony, where Rajkummar's character gets smeared with turmeric. But the next day, he realizes it's still the 29th, and the Haldi preparations are happening again. The day keeps repeating in a mysterious time loop, leading to confusion and laughter.

Also Read | ‘It’s an Honour To Represent Justin’ Justin Baldoni’s Attorney Bryan Freedman Has This To Say Amid Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s SNL 50 Appearance (Watch Video).

However, the highlight of the teaser was the use of the song 'Chor Bazaari' from Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Love Aaj Kal' (2009) in the background. Interestingly, Wamiqa Gabbi had a minor role in that film.

Alnog with the teaser, the actor added a caption that read, "Din hai untees ya tees? Fark hai bas unnees-bees! Par yeh hai kya masla? Jaaniye 10 April ko in cinemas, tab tak Bhool Chuk Maaf ho! Dinesh Vijan presents #BhoolChukMaaf starring Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi directed & written by Karan Sharma."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DGNECyPpmyy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf is presented by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

Apart from 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' RajKummar Rao also has 'Maalik' in his kitty. The film is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films. It will be released theatrically on June 20, 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)