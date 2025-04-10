Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): The trailer for RajKummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's starrer romantic-comedy 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' has finally been released.

Makers took to their Instgagram account on Thursday to share trailer for the rom-com giving fans what they can expect from the movie.

The two-minute, fifty-second trailer shows RajKummar as Ranjan, a man in love with Titli, played by Wamiqa. The clip opens with a police officer suggesting they get married before eloping again. However, Ranjan must secure a government job in two months to win over Titli's family. The later part of the trailer shows the couple getting trapped in a time loop, stuck living their haldi ceremony over and over.

Along with the trailer, RajKummar added a caption that read, "Titli hai Ranjan ka pyaar; par haldi par atka hai uska sansaar. Toh dekhne zaroor aaiyega inki kahaani with parivaar.

Get ready for a bhasad wali shaadi where everything goes wrong..."

Directed and written by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf marks the first on-screen pairing of RajKummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is presented by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films along with Amazon MGM Studios. It will release in theatres on May 9.

Apart from Bhool Chuk Maaf, RajKummar Rao also has Maalik in his kitty. The film is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films. It will be released theatrically on June 20 later this year. (ANI)

