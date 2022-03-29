Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar met Union Minister for Women and Child Development and former actor Smriti Irani on Tuesday.

The duo shared smiles for a selfie together, posted by Bhumi on her Instagram handle.

In the caption, she wrote, "@smritiiraniofficial loved meeting you today. More power to you ma'am for all the amazing work you're doing towards uplifting our gender, the children of our country and all compromised communities."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Bhumi will be seen essaying the role of a feisty journalist in her upcoming film 'Bhakshak', which is inspired by true events. Set in the rustic world of Bihar, the film will showcase the journey of an unwavering woman's quest to seek justice and her perseverance in getting a heinous crime to light.

Apart from 'Bhakshak', Bhumi has multiple other projects in the pipeline including 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Afwaah', 'The Lady Killer', 'Bheed' and 'Govinda Naam Mera'. (ANI)

