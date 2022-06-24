Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' star Bhumi Pednekar redefined the colour red in her recent social media pictures, looking intensely beautiful.

"Red is my colour" captioned the diva on Instagram with a red heart emoji.

Bhumi stole the limelight in the very first picture looking drop-dead gorgeous, donning a see-through red-hued, lacey saree. She struck an appealing pose with one hand behind her hair, looking straight into the camera with her bold expressions.

As for the second image, the 'Badhai Do' actor flashed her signature smile, with eyes closed. She sported a pearl choker having an emerald green stone in the middle and tied her hair back in a loose ponytail.

In the third picture, Bhumi struck another elegant pose, looking down, her smile still vibrant, holding the loose end of the saree with one hand while the other one rested on the wall. She looked quite enticing in the image.

Bhumi revealed her close-up look in the fourth image, apparently touching her neck, to give another attractive pose for the camera. Her soft make up with curled lashes and baby pink lipstick were on fleek.

The fifth picture had Bhumi clasping her hands, resting on her forehead. Her sharp features accentuated her look further.

Bhumi, who was last seen in 'Badhai Do' alongside Rajkummar Rao now has another exciting project for her fans. She recently shared a video from Jodhpur where she mentioned that the shooting for her next film 'Afwaah' has begun. In the film, Bhumi will be seen playing the lead character alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

'Afwaah' is a thriller and is being directed by celebrated director Sudhir Mishra. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, the film is a film based on a novel story rooted in the heartland of India.

The actor would also star in Ajay Bahl's 'The Lady Killer', a suspense drama, which revolves around a small town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty as they embark on a whirlwind romance. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.

Apart from 'The Lady Killer', on the film front, Bhumi has 'Govinda Mera Naam', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Bheed', and 'Bhakshak' on her list as well. (ANI)

