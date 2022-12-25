Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, in the early hours of Sunday, shared a video from actor Anil Kapoor's birthday bash.

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi shared a video on her stories which she captioned, "Happy birthday @anilkapoor sir may your life always be jhakaas."

In the video, Anil could be seen cutting his birthday cake and the crowd can be heard singing the birthday song for the 'Mr India' actor.

After cutting his birthday cake, Anil fed the cake to his wife Sunita Kapoor.

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff could be spotted in the background in an olive green jacket.

The 'Race' actor hosted a grand birthday party which marked the presence of various Bollywood celebs like Sanjay Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Farah Khan, Rani Mukerji and many more.

Actor Anil Kapoor is known for his amazing performances in films like 'Mr India', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Welcome', 'Nayak' and many more.

He was last seen in the family entertainer film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor.

Helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, the film gathered decent responses from the audience.

He will be next seen in an upcoming web series alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, which is an official Hindi remake of the series 'The Night Manager'.

The series will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from that, he also has Siddharth Anand's next 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Bhumi, on the other hand, will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed', Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller', Sudhir Mishra's 'Afwaa', Gauri Khan produced 'Bhakshak', Mudassar Aziz's 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' and a couple of more unannounced projects. (ANI)

