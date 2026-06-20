Entertainment News | Bhumi Pednekkar, Janhvi Kapoor Turn Up Glam Quotient at Delhi Event, Discuss Their Beauty Journey

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Bollywood stars Bhumi Pednekkar and Janhvi Kapoor brought star power and high fashion to the national capital as they made stylish appearances at an event held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Friday.

The two actors emerged as the biggest attractions of the event, drawing enthusiastic crowds and setting social media abuzz with their fashion-forward looks.

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Speaking at the event, Bhumi Pednekkar discussed her beauty journey, adding how she believes in experimenting with growing trends.

"I am a beauty junkie. I am that girl who lives on the internet and on social media apps. I'm constantly scrolling and shopping. I've had a beautiful journey with beauty. It is liberating to me. It is my best form of self-expression. My journey has come a long way," she said.

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Reflecting on her early days in the industry, Bhumi continued, "I remember one of my first media interactions, right after my first film. I see those pictures, and I'm like, oh my God. I've definitely come a long way."

The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' star looked stunning, dressed in a white ensemble which featured a white slit skirt, which she paired with a white halter neck top. Bhumi kept it minimal with pearl earrings and subtle makeup.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor exuded a boss-girl energy through her appearance. She was dressed in a brown sleeveless vest paired with a light blue shirt and another buttoned waistcoat on top.

Janhvi completed her look with charcoal grey tailored trousers.

Her sleek, side-parted hairstyle grabbed the focus as she created a sophisticated, tailored look.

Speaking at the event, the 'Peddi' actor shared an interesting detail.

"I like to waste a lot of time every time I'm getting ready. I like to spend time speaking to my team, my hair and makeup team, and we always visualise what the look is going to be like. There's a lot of eating and discussing and gossiping and joking."

The actors marked their attendance at the fourth edition of Flipkart's Glam Up Fest 2026 in Delhi.

The event, which brought together leading beauty brands, creators and celebrities under one roof, witnessed a strong turnout as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars.

At Glam Up Fest, Flipkart unveiled its Annual Beauty Trends Report 2.0, while Janhvi also released the company's Global Luxe Beauty Store. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)