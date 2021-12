Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): With the entry of former contestants in 'Big Boss 15', the drama and fights have undoubtedly increased in the house.

In an upcoming episode of the show, things turned ugly when a fight between Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee ended with the former losing consciousness.

As per the recent promo, Shamita fainted and fell in the arms of co-contestant Karan Kundrra after a heated argument with Devoleena.

Reportedly, she was sent to the medical room before she could get back in the game.

After seeing the promo, netizens expressed their concern.

"Stay strong Shamita," a fan tweeted.

"She does not deserve this treatment. Devoleena is so evil," another one wrote.

For the unversed, Shamita was also a part of 'Bigg Boss 3' but quit midway to attend her sister Shilpa Shetty's wedding with businessman Raj Kundra. And in July this year, she became a participant in 'Bigg Boss OTT'. (ANI)

