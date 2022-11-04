Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): It's Friday and if you're a 'Bigg Boss' fan, you would know that it's more or less Salman Khan Day in the 'Bigg Boss' house!

The makers of the show released a sneak peek of the upcoming episode on social media where Salman could be seen bashing contestant Shaleen Bhanot.

Ever since the show started, Shaleen Bhanot has been citing "medical reasons" to demand chicken from the makers. This week, Shaleen kept asking for chicken almost every time we saw him on-screen.

In the new promo of the show, Salman seems to have taken the matter into his hands! He is seen bashing Shaleen for making everything about chicken.

In fact, Salman even asked Shaleen to focus on the trophy, not the chicken! He said, "Apka chichen-chicken itna ho gaya hai, task shuru honey se pehle, raat ko soney se pehle....sab ye keh rahe hain ki mazaak ho gaya hai kya? Hum sab chicken khane restaurant jaate hain, Shaleen chicken khaane ke liye Bigg Boss ke ghar aaye hain! Pura Hindustan irritate ho raha hai."

He later added, "Apka focus trophy par hone chahiye, chicken par nahi! It's not funny, it's bl***y irritating!"

Check it out:

Well, the week gone by was quite turbulent and full of blunders. Everyone went against Gautam Vig once he became the captain of the house.

Later we saw ugly fights between Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, Shalin Bhanot and Gautam Vig, and Priyanka and Archana Gautam, along with a few trivial spats between other housemates.

Apart from bashing Shaleen, Salman is expected to take up a few other topics to discuss. Let's see what makes it to his list! (ANI)

