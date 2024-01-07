Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): Actor Tabu, who is seen on 'Bigg Boss 17' as a celebrity guest on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, enjoyed dancing with the host and superstar Salman Khan.

In the latest promo shared by Colors TV, both Salman and Tabu can be seen talking about their friendship on the show.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1zFxjtvXim/

Salman said that they are very old friends, to which Tabu replied, "We can give interviews for each other as we know each other so well." Afterwards, Salman plays a game with her in which they both have to answer each other.

Later, on the show, they both can be seen dancing on the track 'Hudd Hudd Dabangg' from Salman's hit film 'Dabangg'.

Several twists in the show keep the audience hooked to it. Recently, Salman bashed Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel for the level of provocation they directed at Abhishek Kumar, as well as Ankita Lokhande for making a biased decision and failing to consider the amount of poking Samarth-Isha did.

Another promo dropped by the makers showed Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain indulging in arguments. When Salman Khan asked who raises "faltu"(useless) issues in the show, Ankita took Vicky's name which left him disappointed.

'Bigg Boss 17' airs on Colors. (ANI)

