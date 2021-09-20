Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): Actor Pratik Sehajpal, one of the top five finalists of 'Bigg Boss OTT' and the first confirmed contestant of Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 15', expressed his shock after learning about the sudden demise of actor Sidharth Shukla.

The 40-year-old late actor passed away on September 2 due to a heart attack.

Also Read | Emmys 2021: The Queen's Gambit Director Scott Frank Trolled Over His Never-Ending Acceptance Speech at the Awards Show.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Pratik posted a picture of Sidharth to pay his respects, and shared that he always had the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner in the "back of my head when I was in the show".

"Got to know very late as was in the show. He inspires me so much because of what a strong and hardworking man he is. Somewhere I always had him in the back of my head when I was in the show. As much as I got to know him, He is a great man! HE STILL IS. Strong souls live forever. #foreversidhartshukla," he penned the caption.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupati and Trisha's Tamil Romantic Drama '96' Hindi Remake Confirmed!.

'Bigg Boss OTT' wrapped up on September 18 and Divya Agarwal lifted the winner's trophy. Pratik had most of his fights with Divya throughout the season.

Host Karan Johar had given the top 5 contestants a choice to take the briefcase with a cash prize and leave the race with the ticket to 'Bigg Boss 15'.

Pratik took this opportunity and became the first confirmed contestant of Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' which will premiere on October 2 on Colors TV. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)