Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI): As Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 draws closer to its big finale, the anticipation among viewers for the announcement of the winner is intense. Every season of Bigg Boss promotes the value of love stories and friendships, and this season was no different. Before the programme concludes, let's take a look at some of the emotional bonds and friendships that viewers got to see this season.

Jiya Shankar who gained notoriety for her friendship with Abhishek Malhan, recently experienced an unanticipated mid-week eviction. Jiya and Abhishek's relationship became a hot topic of conversation and gave rise to the hashtag #AbhiYa. Jiya's honest response to the question regarding her sentiments for Abhishek was, "I've mentioned this before—I have a fondness for him."

Bebika's friendship with Pooja Bhatt is among her strongest relationships in the show. When discussing Pooja's significance in her life, the actor becomes emotional. They have been upfront and honest about their strong friendship.

As a memento of their friendship, Abhishek gave Elvish his chain. As Abhishek's followers expressed their displeasure, individuals published clips from the incident online. He said, "Elvish ji yeh chain maine last 1yr se pehen rakhi thi yeh ab aap rakhiye hamari nishani. Hamari priye cheez aap ke paas rahegi tho achha lagega hume."

With Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia had a strong friendship. Recently, her video grooving on Elvish’s songs got viral on social media. She captioned the post, “Obsessed w this song.”

She also openly supported Elvish Yadav on her Snapchat.

Manisha Rani entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and made an impact with her distinctive accent. Along with Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, she grew close to Jad Hadid. Manisha gained a following from her humorous one-liners and shayaris as well as her relationship with Abhishek.

In addition, Abhishek has been candid about his strong relationship with Manisha, referring to her as his sister and a family member. (ANI)

