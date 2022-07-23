Washington [US], July 23 (ANI): After Focus Features boarded the project 'Asteroid City' and unveiled new details about the film, Bill Murray's absence didn't settle down easily with fans. Soon after, fans started talking about it on social media only to later realise that the actor has been dropped from the upcoming film.

The actor, a regular in Wes Anderson's films like "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou" and "The Royal Tenenbaums," was among the first people to sign on to the Spain-set movie, which began shooting last September. Murray was noticeably absent from the film's star-studded cast on Wednesday, which also included Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Carell, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, and Adrien Brody.

Also Read | Suriya Birthday Special: 5 Best Scenes Of The National Award Winning Actor In Soorarai Pottru!.

According to Variety, a source close to the magazine has informed that shortly before the movie's filming started in September last year, Murray acquired COVID-19, forcing the filmmakers to recast his part. Before dropping out, he is not known to have shot any scenes.

Variety has also reported that 'Morning Show' star Carell has replaced Murray in the film.

Also Read | Anything's Possible Movie Review: Billy Porter's High School Romance Is A Gen-Z Inspired Love Story With An Underwhelming Second Half (LatestLY Exclusive).

According to Variety, following the news that Searchlight Pictures paused filming on Aziz Ansari's 'Being Mortal' in April after a complaint of inappropriate behaviour made against Murray, speculation has been rampant that Murray was maybe cut from the project. However, sources claim that Murray's absence from 'Asteroid City' has nothing to do with the claims.

The exact nature of the complaint against Murray was never disclosed.

Speaking about the film 'Asteroid City', the movie is referred to as a "poetic meditation on the meaning of life" and was co-written by Anderson and Roman Coppola. The movie gathers children and parents from around the nation for academic competition, relaxation and recreation, humour, drama, romance, and more. It is set in a fictional 1955 Junior Stargazer convention in an American desert town.

'Asteroid City' is produced by Anderson and long-time collaborators Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)