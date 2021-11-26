Washington [US], November 26 (ANI): Grammy winner Billie Eilish raised her voice to save animals and urged people to abstain from eating turkeys on Thanksgiving.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 19-year-old vegan activist shared a picture of herself cradling a turkey. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Turkeys are some of the most gentle creatures in the world and 46 million of them are killed every Thanksgiving. I know it's hard to change traditions but just keep it in mind :)"

Also Read | Thanksgiving 2021: Camila Cabello Expresses Gratitude on the Occasion Following Breakup With Shawn Mendes (Watch Video).

For the uninformed, Page Six noted that Eilish has followed a vegan diet since she was 12 years old.

In May, the 'Happier Than Ever' singer opened up to an outlet about her decision to alter her lifestyle after educating herself on the ethics of the meat and dairy industries.

Also Read | Dustin Hoffman, Sissy Spacek Roped In for Rust Producer's Indie Film.

"Once you know that kind of thing and you see it, it's really hard to go back," Eilish said.

At the time, she said she doesn't "ever want to tell anybody what to do. I just can't go on in my life knowing what's going on in the animal world and, like, not doing anything about it," she told noting the fact that many of her friends are non-vegetarian.

According to Page Six, in September, Eilish even dropped her very own vegan sneakers with Nike. Both Air Jordan designs in collaboration with her are pure vegan and made up of more than 20 per cent recycled material.

"You can make cool s--t and you don't have to be wasteful," she told at that time to Nike of her decision to make the shoes sustainable, as per Page Six. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)