Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): Billie Eilish, Finneas, Sheryl Crow and Paul McCartney have joined the upcoming NBC's Primetime special 'Ukraine: Answering the Call' as special guests, as announced by the network on Thursday, June 30.

The group joins stars including Jose Andres, Jon Batiste, Kristen Bell, Brandi Carlile, Brian Cox, Jeff Daniels, Vera Farmiga, Lena Headey, Alicia Keys, Simu Liu, Julianne Moore, Brad Paisley, Rosie Perez and more who are all set to take part in the event, as per Variety.

'Ukraine: Answering the Call,' which will air Sunday, July 3 on NBC, MSNBC and CNBC, is an event lasting for an hour, aimed at raising awareness and educating audiences, as well as raising funds for those whose lives have been impacted by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

As per Variety, president Volodymyr Zelensky has challenged Americans to use their voices to reach those who want peace, and he will address the country during the special. NBC News will also share reports on the stories of real people all around the world who have been affected by the crisis in Ukraine. During the broadcast, viewers will have the chance to help families by donating to the International Rescue Committee, an organization that helps people affected by humanitarian crises to survive, recover and rebuild their lives.

In addition, the engagement platform Buzznog is going to offer a digital collectible created by a Ukrainian artist, available exclusively through Zelus Wallet via an on-screen QR code during the telethon. For every download of the digital collectible, Zelus will donate USD 10 to IRC up to USD 500,000. (ANI)

