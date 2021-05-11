Washington [US], May 11 (ANI): The green hair colour trendsetter and American singer Billie Eilish has now become completely blonde and here is the reason why she chose the unexpected makeover.

People Magazine reported that the Grammy-award winning singer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she shared why she wanted this transformation and how she was hopeless if it would be possible for hair to take or not.

"I've been wanting blonde for a while, I don't know what came over me," Billie said.

The 19-year old unveiled her new hair transformation to the world in March, after previously experimenting with neons, pastels, and even two-toned looks like her signature black and neon green.

While explaining what led to her latest hair revamp, she said, "I have been wanting blonde for a while, I don't know what came over me, I saw a fan-edit when I had green hair, it was me with whatever color hair I had, and they edited blonde hair on me and I was like 'Ah! So sick, I want it!' "

"I thought of it as a dream, I didn't think it was going to happen because my hair has been through so much. I thought I would burn it off if I tried. But I did it!" the Grammy winner added.

Billie also explained that the makeover form her signature neon green to complete blonde was "very hard" and happened over about six weeks, starting on January 16.

In April, her brother Finneas, who had co-wrote and produced most of her tracks on her debut album, shared that a new hairstyle is one of the easiest ways to change ones persona and Billie did it because she is growing.

"Billie traded in her iconic green hair for blonde locks to demonstrate her evolution as a person and an artist," Finneas added.

The 'Lovely'star who had already snagged 7 Grammys, has become one of the iconic stars for this generation to inspire a lot many. Billie Eilish had also announced the release of her second full-length album, titled 'Happier Than Ever', releasing on July 30, this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)