Washington [US], March 2 (ANI): Singer-songwriter and pianist Billy Joel stumbled and fell backward during his performance in Connecticut at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

In the viral video, he was seen jamming out to his 1980 classic, 'It's Still Rock and Roll to Me.' However, after spinning his microphone stand and tossing it toward the audience, Joel appeared to stumble and fall backward, landing on his side, reported People.

The five-time Grammy winner repositioned himself on his back as the audience applauded, and he looked to stand up as the clip ended.

The rest of Joel's concert went on as planned, with the performer performing his encore of songs "Big Shot" and "You May Be Right." Joel performed classics like "Piano Man," "Movin' Out (Anthony's Song)," and "Vienna," reported People.

Joel's recent gig at the Mohegan Sun took place before his performance at the Rogers Centre on March 15. The show is being billed as Joel's first performance in Toronto in over a decade, as per the outlet.

Joel is also set to make history in New York City later this summer when he performs at all three major N.Y.C. sports stadiums -- Yankee Stadium, Citi Field and MetLife Stadium making him the first artist to do so.

"I'm looking forward to playing these iconic stadiums this summer -- each holds personal significance to me," said Joel in a statement.

"There's nothing like the energy of the crowds in New York, and sharing a stage with my friends, Rod Stewart, Sting and Stevie Nicks, whose music always inspires me, is extremely rewarding," he continued.

Joel's Yankee Stadium visit will make him the first artist to ever perform at both the old Yankee Stadium, which closed following the 2008 season, and the updated Yankee Stadium, which opened in 2009, reported People. (ANI)

