New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): A film based on the life of yesteryear actor Madhubala is soon going to take off, as the veteran actor's youngest sister Madhur Brij Bhushan has now collaborated with the 'Shaktimaan' producers to make this biopic.

Taking to Twitter, senior Bollywood critic and trade analyst, Taran Aadarsh shared a post, to which he captioned, "MADHUBALA BIOPIC ALL SET TO TAKE OFF... Legendary actress #Madhubala's youngest sister #MadhurBrijBhushan has teamed up with #Shaktimaan producers #BrewingThoughtsPLtd [headed by ex-film journalist #PrashantSingh, #MadhuryaVinay] for #Madhubala biopic."

"It has been my long-standing dream to do something for my beloved sister, who lived a very short yet momentous life. All my sisters and I have joined hands to make this dream come true. With God's blessings, and dedication of my partners - Arvindji, Prashant and Vinay, I am confident that this biopic will be made successfully on a grand level. We need everyone's blessings to put together this project beautifully," says Bhushan.

The talks about the biopic are in the advanced stages and soon a leading production house will be roped in for this biographical Hindi feature film in association with Madhubala Ventures Private Limited (established by Bhushan and her partners - Arvind Kumar Malviya, Prashant Singh, Madhurya Vinay and Vinay Malviya)

The leading lady of the film is still not announced.

Born on February 14, 1933, veteran actor Madhubala was considered among the most beautiful and talented actors in the industry. She made her Bollywood debut at the age of 9 with a romantic musical film 'Basant' in 1942.

In a career span from the early 1940s to the mid-1960s, she worked in 73 films and her role as 'Anarkali' in director K.Asif's 'Mughal-e-Azam' is still considered the greatest performance in the history of Indian cinema. (ANI)

