Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Actor Bipasha Basu on Sunday amassed 10 million followers on Instagram and thanked her fans for their continued love.

Basu took to Instagram and posted pictures of herself with a balloon in the shape of '10'.

Also Read | The Batman: Robert Pattinson's Character of Bruce Wayne Is Inspired by 90s Music Icon Kurt Cobain, Says Director Matt Reeves.

The 42-year-old actor also shared a video on her Instagram Story and said she was touched by the support of her fans.

"Thank you for being so consistent in sending me love and good vibes constantly. Together, we are now 10M! Let's spread our love to a 100 M more. Love you all," she captioned the picture.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Alia Bhatt Mouths Nandamuri Balakrishna's Hit Dialogue From Simhaa at the Show's Grand Finale (Watch Video).

Basu, star of films like "Raaz", "Race" and "Bachna Ae Haseeno", last featured on the big screen in the 2015 horror "Alone", co-starring actor Karan Singh Grover. The duo got married in 2016.

The couple together featured in the 2020 web series "Dangerous".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)