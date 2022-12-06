Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu, on Tuesday, shared an adorable picture of her husband Karan Singh Grover with their daughter Devi.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared the post which she captioned, "This is love My heart ... @iamksgofficial & Devi."

In the picture, Karan could be seen sleeping with her daughter.

Soon after the 'Raaz' actor shared the picture, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons.

"Holding his angel and so much sukoon on his face," a fan commented.

Another fan commented," Daddy's baby girl Devi. God bless."

"My heart melts seeing such pictures," another fan wrote.

Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child six years after their marriage on November 12, 2022.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter.The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

Recently, celebrity couples Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt and Gurmeet Choudhary - Debina Bonnerjee also welcomed baby girls.

Bipasha and Karan, on August 16, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016. (ANI)

