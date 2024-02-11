Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Actor Bipasha Basu often shares lovely moments of her daughter Devi with her fans on social media.

On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to share an adorable video of Devi flaunting her swirly hairstyles with vibrant.

She wrote, "Our Heart outside our body."

In the video, the toddler is seen with cute short hair and a variety of vivid hair clips, with each scene featuring a different hue.

Meanwhile, Bipasha recently celebrated her birthday in the Maldives with her hubby, Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi.

Basu posted an adorable picture of her along with Karan and Devi against a beautiful backdrop of the ocean, expressing her heartfelt gratitude to her followers.

She wrote in the caption, "Love is all that I can feel. So grateful to all who love me and are sending me the sweetest wishes..Just a Lucky Girl"

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

Bipasha and Karan welcomed Devi on November 12, 2022. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her baby.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

On the work front, after making her debut with 'Ajnabee', Bipasha Basu rose to fame for her performance in Vikram Bhatt's horror thriller 'Raaz' in 2002, which was a smash hit and spawned multiple sequels. She also earned her first nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her role in the movie.

The actor has since appeared in several hit films, including 'Jism', 'No Entry', 'Dhoom 2', 'Corporate', 'Phir Hera Pheri', 'Creature 3D', 'Alone', among others. (ANI)

