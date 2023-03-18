Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Cinegoers argue that he is the best-looking Kapoor in this filmy family that could boast of their good-looking genes. From romance to action, this Kapoor lad has portrayed each role to perfection. Apart from Hindi films, the youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor has made a distinct name with his foray into international films. Shashi Kapoor left indelible marks in his films, which are a treasure trove for posterity. On the late actor's birth anniversary, let's revisit some of his notable works on screen.

Jab Jab Phool Khile (1965)

Directed by Suraj Prakash, this movie stars Shashi and Nanda in the lead roles. This movie is about defying patriarchal restrictions for the sake of love. The heroine fell for a Kashmiri boatman. Defying her father's wish to choose a rich man for marriage, the heroine fought for her love.

Sharmeelee (1971)

Shashi had a hit screen pair with Raakhee. Directed by Samir Ganguly, this film is about romantic tensions. Captain Ajit Kapoor (Shashi) fell in love with Kamini (Raakhee). But to his surprise, Ajit's marriage is fixed with Kamini's twin sister Kanchan. S. D Burman's music made the movie a popular choice.

Deewar (1975)

Who could forget the powerful line, "Mere Paas maa hai..." Directed by Yash Chopra, this movie saw the duel between Amitabh Bachchan's Vijay and Shashi Kapoor's Ravi. Fate brought two brothers at the two ends of a spectrum, a cop and a criminal. The movie is still talked about for its powerful dialogue.

Kabhie Kabhie (1976)

Another gem by Yash Chopra in which Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, and Raakhee immortalised the love saga. Cine lovers are of the opinion that this film was ahead of its time. This love saga across generations captures a complex thread of man-woman relationships.

Trishul (1978)

Yash Chopra did not let Shashi off his major films in the 70s. Written by Salim-Javed, this movie brought the stalwarts of the 70s in one frame. Shashi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan.

Ages passed, and the language of films changed over the years. But Shashi's solid performances in these movies are still treasured and loved across age groups. (ANI)

