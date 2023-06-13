Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Jubin Nautiyal is known for his melodious voice and versatility in singing different genres of songs. Throughout his career, Jubin has collaborated with various composers and has delivered several hit songs. With his soothing baritone voice and ability to bring emotions to his renditions, the singer continues to captivate listeners and establish himself as a prominent playback singer in Bollywood. As the singer will turn 34 on Wednesday, we can take a look at some of the hit songs by the versatile singer.

Zindagi kuch toh bata

Jubin Nautiyal's rendition of "Zindagi kuch toh bata" added to the beauty of the well-crafted tune composed by Pritam. It resonated with the audience, capturing the emotions and essence of the song. His talent and contribution to the track earned him recognition at the 8th Mirchi Music Awards, where he was honoured with the Best Upcoming Male Singer award for this song.

Ek Mulakaat

Jubin Nautiyal's debut song in Bollywood was 'Ek Mulakaat' from the movie 'Sonali Cable'. The melodious track marked a significant breakthrough for the artist in the industry. The song features Rhea Chakraborty and Ali Fazal in the film. The singer has continued to deliver several hit songs since then.

Tum hi aana

'Tum hi aana' is a poignant song sung featured in the film Marjaavaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. The song struck a chord with listeners and gained immense popularity, showcasing Jubin's ability to deliver emotional and soulful renditions. The song's sad melody, heartfelt lyrics, and Jubin's heartfelt vocals combined to create a powerful and memorable track.

Lo safar

'Lo safar' for the film Baaghi 2 featured Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles. The song explores a different genre than Jubin's usual love and sorrow-themed tracks. 'Lo Safar' depicts a journey of self-discovery and exploration. His rendition of this track beautifully captures the essence of the song, infusing it with his emotive vocals and adding depth to the lyrics. The song became a hit and received praise for its heartfelt composition and Jubin's soul-stirring performance.

Lut gaye

'Lut gaye' is a blockbuster hit by Jubin that debuted at number one on YouTube's list of the top ten most viewed Indian music videos, showcasing its immense popularity among listeners. The music video features Emraan Hashmi, adding to the appeal of the song. The song's popularity and widespread acclaim have further solidified the singer's position as one of the leading playback singers in the Indian music industry. (ANI)

