Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): Actor Sanya Malhotra, who turned 30 on Friday, was showered with birthday wishes by several Bollywood celebrities.

Actor Ananya Panday took to her Instagram Story to wish the 'Dangal' star. Sharing a stunning picture of the birthday girl dressed in black, Ananya wrote, "Happy Birthday girl crush @sanyamalhotra."

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, who made her Bollywood debut with Sanya in the sports drama 'Dangal', also extended birthday wishes to her former co-star. Along with a drop-dead gorgeous picture of Sanya, Fatima wrote, "@sanyamalhotra Happy Birthday you sexy biaattchh. Love you."

Actor Kriti Sanon, who is currently busy with her movie 'Bachchan Pandey', posted a beautiful picture in which Sanya could be seen wearing a yellow lehenga. "Happiest birthday Sanya! Beautiful inside out!! Have a lovely year ahead. Lots of love," she captioned.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who has been garnering immense appreciation for her performance in the recently-released movie 'Badhaai Do', posted a pretty picture of the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy Birthday Sanya Malhotra."

Actor Esha Gupta also took to her Instagram Story and wished the 'Love Hostel' actor with the caption, "Happy Birthday you talented @sanyamalhotra."

Actor Abhimanyu, who was seen with Sanya in 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar', wished the actor by sharing a heartfelt note that read, "Happy birthday @sanyamalhotra. Thank you for helping on and offset. You are a star, can't wait to see you on set again. Big love. Stay gold" with a picture of them."

The 'Pagglait' director Umesh Bisht and TV producer Ekta Kapoor also extended birthday wishes to Sanya.

Actor Kriti Kharbanda also took to her Instagram Story and wished Sanya with the caption, "Happiest Birthday @Sanyamalhotra."

Tahira Kashyap also showered birthday wishes on the 'Badhaai Ho' star by writing, "Happy Birthday @Sanyamalhotra have the most amazing one." She also expressed her excitement for Sanya's new movie 'Love Hostel'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanya can currently be seen in 'Love Hostel' alongside Vikrant Massey.

She has been roped in to play the lead role in The Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film 'The Great Indian Kitchen'. (ANI)

