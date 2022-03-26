Washington [US], March 26 (ANI): Juggling with several delays during the production, the makers of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' have finally wrapped the filming.

Crew members from Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' including costume designer Ruth Carter (in a since-deleted post), hairstylist Nikki Wright, and cinematographer Autumn Durald, recently confirmed that the project has been finally wrapped.

Also Read | Oscars 2022 Pre-Parties: Zendaya Looks Bewitching in Her Black YSL Outfit.

There have been several production delays of the upcoming sequel after one of the movie's stars got injured on set. The film recently restarted production and will hit theatres on November 11 this year.

The first instalment of the 'Black Panther' series was a massive hit when it was released in February 2018.

Also Read | Abhay 3 Stars Asha Negi and Vidya Malvade Open Up About the Supernatural Experience in Real Life.

The film earned USD 1.34 billion worldwide, making 'Black Panther' Marvel's highest-grossing non-'Avengers' movie of all time.

The movie also earned seven Academy Award nominations and won Oscars for the score, costume design, and production design to its credit.

Director Ryan Coogler's Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel has been in development since 2018 but got delayed several times.

Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing in 2020 meant 'Black Panther 2' was unfortunately without its lead character.

Marvel Studios decided not to recast T'Challa, which means the script focuses more on other characters, such as Shuri (Letitia Wright), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and M'Baku (Winston Duke). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)