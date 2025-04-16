Washington [US], April 16 (ANI): A crew member on the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel 'It Ends With Us' has alleged that Blake Lively attempted to take advantage of Justin Baldoni's kindness to gain more creative control.

Talia Spencer, a storyboard artist on the film, shared her perspective on the drama between Lively and Baldoni,

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 16: Charlie Chaplin, Selena, Lara Dutta and Akon - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 16.

Talia Spencer claimed that Lively "tried to take advantage and take power" from Baldoni, who she described as "kind and respectful," as quoted by E! News.

When asked if Lively attempted to take control of the film, Talia replied, "I think she tried to, yes."

Also Read | 'Jaat' Controversy: Sunny Deol's Action Drama Faces Backlash Over Church Scene, Christian Community Demands Ban and Legal Action.

Talia also mentioned that there was a "massive compromise" in terms of Baldoni's original vision for the film.

Representatives for Lively have not yet commented on the allegations, as per E! News.

The allegations come amid a contentious battle between Lively and Baldoni, with each side accusing the other of misconduct.

Lively has accused Baldoni and his business partner Jamey Heath of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, while Baldoni has denied the allegations and claimed Lively attempted to take excessive creative control.

Court documents obtained by E! News reveal that Baldoni claimed Lively leveraged her friendship with Taylor Swift to influence changes to the film and allegedly made a "veiled threat" to withhold Swift's song for the trailer if her demands weren't met.

Baldoni also alleged that two versions of the film were created, with Lively's personal edit being the version ultimately released. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)