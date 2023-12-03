Los Angeles [US], December 3 (ANI): Blake Lively is all praise for singers Beyonce and Taylor Swift

Taking to Instagram, The Gossip Girl alum shared a carousel of photos from Beyonce's recent London premiere of her concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce. Lively and Swift both made appearances to support the "Cuff It" singer.

Also Read | Arun Das, Popular Assamese Singer, Dies After Prolonged Illness.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0W8aFAAsA9/?hl=en&img_index=1

In the post's caption, Blake Lively penned a powerful message on the importance of supporting women.

Also Read | Animal Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol-Starrer Enters Rs 100 Crore Club.

"When I grew up, women were always pitted against one another. It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other to their highest potential is the norm, not the exception. Most of my best friends are women who would've been packaged to me as threats or competition. It's our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing," she wrote.

She continued, "All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom. There's space for us all. Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce. In theatres now ...And even better than you can imagine."

The Age of Adaline star's comments came after a busy year for both Swift and Beyonce, who each launched record-breaking world tours as well as their accompanying concert film releases, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Throughout it all, the two icons have had nothing but love and support for one another. Beyonce previously attended the Los Angeles premiere of the Eras Tour concert film in October, which meant so much to the "Cruel Summer" singer. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)