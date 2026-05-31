Entertainment News | 'Blue' Moon Illuminates Night Sky in India, Skywatchers Express Happiness

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Skywatchers across India were treated to a rare celestial spectacle on Sunday evening as the much-anticipated Blue Moon illuminated the night sky.

Despite its name, the Moon did not appear blue in colour; rather, the term refers to the occurrence of a second full moon within a single calendar month, a phenomenon that happens only once every two to three years.

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Delhiites at the India Gate were also in awe after seeing the celestial spectacle,

In Ayodhya, several people expressed happiness at watching the blue moon. One of the devotees who visited Ayodhya for darshan said that the moon looks good, and he feels happy to watch the blue moon.

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"I came along with my family for darshan in Ayodhya. The moon looks beautiful. It is reddish and orange in colour. I am from Rohtak," said one of the devotees.

Earlier in March, skywatchers across the country witnessed a lunar eclipse, turning the full moon into a darker orb. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)