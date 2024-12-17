Washington [US], December 17 (ANI): There is good news for all the 'Bluey' fans as the popular animated series is set for a global theatrical release in 2027.

After hitting movie theaters, the film will then be available to stream on Disney+ and ABC iview and ABC Kids in Australia.

The 'Bluey' movie is written and directed by series creator Joe Brumm and is a Ludo Studio production. It will feature voice talent from the series, including Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack. Series composer Joff Bush will provide the score. Richard Jeffrey will co-direct with Amber Naismith producing. Brumm will executive produce alongside Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson for Ludo Studio and Justine Flynn for BBC Studios, reported Variety.

According to a press release, the film will "continue the adventures of Bluey, a lovable, inexhaustible, blue heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo."

"I really enjoyed the experience of working with a longer format on 'The Sign' in Series 3, so going even further with a feature film feels like a natural extension of that," Brumm said in a statement, adding, "I've always thought 'Bluey' deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together. I'm excited to continue to partner with Cecilia Persson, Tom Fussell and the team at BBC Studios, and Dana Walden, Alan Bergman and Disney to bring this new 'Bluey' story to the big screen," reported Variety.

"Over the past eight years, we've had the privilege of working alongside an extraordinary team of more than fifty artists and producers whose talent, dedication and creativity have shaped 'Bluey' into the beloved series it is today. Their work has paved the way for this incredible opportunity to expand 'Bluey's world onto the big screen. We're excited to continue showing Queensland as a home for world-class talent and to share a new beautiful 'Bluey' story by Joe Brumm with families around the world," added Aspinwall and Pearson, according to Variety. (ANI)

