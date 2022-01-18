Washington [US], January 18 (ANI): Bob Saget's 'Full House' co-star made a special sweatshirt to honor the late comedian days after everyone attended his funeral.

According to Fox News, Candace Cameron Bure took to her Instagram on Monday to share an image of herself walking with fellow 'Full House' actor Dave Coulier. In the photo, she sported a custom-made sweatshirt that read "Love Like Jesus, Hug Like Bob Saget."

In the image's caption, Bure revealed that the reason she and her former on-screen uncle were laughing is that they were reminiscing about Saget.

"This has been one of the hardest weeks of my life and yet, incredibly beautiful because of family and close friends. Yesterday was a better day. We walked, we laughed, we reminisced. @dcoulier and @melissacoulier, I [love] you. I think that's all you'll hear from me again. I love you. Don't be annoyed," she wrote.

She also shouted out Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, and noted that she had a similar sweatshirt made just for her as well.

Dave Coulier shared the same photo along with a caption in which he noted how much he enjoys the sweatshirt. "Sharing a funny story, laughing and reminiscing about Bob. Candace's shirt sums it up perfectly: 'Love like Jesus. Hug like Bob Saget,'" he wrote.

Both of the 'Full House' actors previously shared tributes to Saget on their respective social media pages. Coulier almost immediately shared a photo of himself and Saget holding hands on a red carpet.

In a later post, he noted that he met the man who would go on to be his co-star when he was 18 years old and they were struggling comedians together. Bure, meanwhile, shared several posts in which she eulogized her on-screen dad.

"Oh, Bob. Why'd you have to leave us so soon?" Bure, 45, began in her lengthy caption alongside the photo, adding, "We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue."

The actor continued, "My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood. You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age. You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh and say it out loud."

Days later, she shared a photo of herself hugging Saget at her wedding and called him "'sweet Bobby Daddy." The duo co-signed the group statement that was issued on behalf of the entire cast that eulogized the late star two days after his tragic death.

As per Fox News, both Coulier and Bure were on hand at Saget's funeral Friday where they and other friends, family and 'Full House' co-stars laid the late comedian to rest. (ANI)

