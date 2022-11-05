Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): Actor Bobby Deol's second son Dharam turned 18 on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Bobby shared pictures of Dharam from his childhood.

In the first image, Dharam is seen sitting on his grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra's lap.

In another picture, Bobby is seen holding his little one.

"Happy 18th my Dharam ... Love You Beta," Bobby captioned the post.

Bobby's birthday wish for Dharam garnered several likes and comments.

"Happy happy birthday," Rahul Dev commented.

"Happy Happy Birthday Dharam. Wish you the world," Dharshan Kumaar commented.

Bobby and his wife Tanya Deol welcomed son Aryaman in 2001 and son Dharam in 2004.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby was recently seen in Prakash Jha's political drama series 'Aashram Season 3' which premiered on MX Player and received positive responses from the audience.

He will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next gangster drama film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. Apart from that, he also has director Anil Sharma's next 'Apne 2' along with Sunny Deol, Karan Deol and his father Dharmendra. (ANI)

