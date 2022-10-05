New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, on Wednesday completed 27 years in Bollywood.

Bobby's first film 'Barsaat', a romantic action drama was released on October 5 1995, in which, he was seen opposite debutant actor Twinkle Khanna.

Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film was declared a hit at the box office.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny Deol shared a special video which he captioned, "27 Years ago on #Dussehra we released #Barsaat, the debut of a superstar, my rocking Bobby."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjVAIf8Ijto/

In the video, Sunny dropped some glimpses from 'Barsaat' including songs 'Teri Adaaon Par Marta Hun' and 'Humko Sirf Tumse Pyar Hai'.

Soon after the 'Gadar' actor dropped a video, fans congratulated Bobby for his 27-year-long journey.

"Congratulations sir," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "I went with my father and bought the music cassette of this movie. Loved the songs, still love them."

Meanwhile, Bobby was recently seen in Prakash Jha's political drama series 'Aashram Season 3' which premiered on MX Player and received positive responses from the audience.

He will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next gangster drama film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.

Apart from that, he also has director Anil Sharma's next 'Apne 2' along with Sunny Deol, Karan Deol and his father Dharmendra.

Sunny, on the other hand, will be next seen in Anil Sharma's 'Gadar 2' alongside Ameesha Patel and in 'Apne 2'. (ANI)

