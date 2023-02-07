Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): The bond between a mother and her child is the most precious bond. No matter your age, a tight hug by your mom will always give you a magical feeling.

On Tuesday, actor Bobby Deol took to Instagram and dropped an adorable picture with his mother Prakash Kaur.

In the picture, Bobby is seen hugging his mom.

"My first love my Maa," he captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoXU4XBBe2j/?hl=en

Veteran star Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1953 when he was yet to make his Bollywood debut. Apart from Bobby, Dharmendra also has a son Sunny Deol and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita with his first wife. However, while working in films, Dharamendra's closeness with the famous actress Hema Malini started growing and in 1980 the two tied the knot.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini have daughters Esha and Ahana together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby and Sunny will be seen sharing screen space with their father in 'Apne 2', which is the sequel to their hit film 'Apne'. The new part will also star Dharmendra's grandson and Sunny's son Karan Deol.

'Apne', which revolves around the importance of family bonds, also starred Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Katrina Kaif. It was released in 2007. (ANI)

