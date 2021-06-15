New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): As the action-thriller drama 'Race 3' completed three years of its release today, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who played a pivotal role in the movie, walked down the memory lane and shared a throwback video in which he is waiting for his shot on the sets of the movie.

The 52-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video where he is seen seating in a car while waiting for his shot to get ready on the sets of the Remo D'Souza helmed movie.

Showcasing his toned abs, the 'Soldier' actor also shared his picture in a bruised look.

Alongside the post, he shared that he is excited to show his fans his upcoming projects. "This is where it all began again! The journey has been incredible, especially 2020! Cannot wait to show you all everything coming up next! #3YearsOfRace3 #Gratitude," his caption read.

While planning and executing one of their biggest heists, the members of a criminal family come across some shocking revelations in 'Race 3'.

'Race 3' is a stand-alone sequel to the hit franchise 'Race'. The movie stars an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Freddy Daruwala, Saqib Saleem, and Daisy Shah in significant roles.

In the third instalment, Salman replaced Saif Ali Khan, who played the lead in the first two films. The first film is loosely based on the 1998 Hollywood movie 'Goodbye Lover'.

The movie was released on June 15, 2018, coinciding with Eid. Though the film received highly negative reviews, it was a box office success with a collection of over INR 303 crore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)