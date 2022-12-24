Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Actor Bobby Deol is all set to star in one of the most-awaited movies 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' starring Pawan Kalyan and Nidhi Agerwal.

'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' starring Pawan Kalyan and Nidhhi Agarwal in the lead roles. Directed by visionary filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi and presented by AM Rathnam. The Pan-Indian film will release in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

From Jeans to Bharatheeyudu, film producer AM Rathnam comes with great experience in producing films that cross barriers and he's leaving no stone unturned to back a potential masterpiece now too. Well, his much-anticipated project has yet another impressive addition.

A massive 'darbar' set, intricately designed by Thota Tharani, dating back to the 17th century, has been erected for the schedule. Crucial scenes in the darbar featuring Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol will be filmed on the set.

In a special video released by the makers, Bobby has a grand entry at the sets of the film.

In the video, Bobby was seen stepping out from a black Mercedes Benz while wearing a black vest paired with denim. He also wore a black beanie. He could be seen greeting people as he gets inside the building.

Sharing the video, Director Krish Jagarlamudi wrote, "Delighted and excited to welcome actor par excellence and big action stars of Indian Cinema Bobby Deol into our mighty Hari Hara Veera Mallu world. Embrace an exciting ride."

Bobby Deol who is extremely excited to make his South Indian debut said, "I always wanted to work in the South industry and was waiting for an opportunity which would excite me. When I heard HHVM i got hooked. I am also looking forward to portraying the role of mughal emperor Aurangzeb and working with Superstar Pawan Kalyan. The producer of the film AM Rathnam and director Krish Jagarlamudi have done such amazing films in the past. It's great to be associated with such a fabulous team."

The makers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu recently wrapped an extensive schedule spanning 40 days in Ramoji Film City where crucial action sequences with over 900 crew members were filmed. A special pre-schedule workshop was held prior to the shoot with the primary cast and crew in attendance. Veteran production designer Thota Tharani is pulling all the stops to recreate the Mughal era while bringing filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi's spectacular vision to life.

A special glimpse of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, launched a few weeks ago, has created the right noise in trade circles and film buffs alike. With cinematography by VS Gnanashekar and music by MM Keeravaani, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is produced by Dayakar Rao. (ANI)

