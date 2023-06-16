Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): Actor Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya Deol undoubtedly stole attention at nephew Karan Deol's sangeet ceremony.

The couple arrived hand-in-hand at the venue. They looked adorable in ethnic attire.

Bobby opted for a cream-coloured kurta which he teamed with a matching Nehru jacket and a white pyjama. On the other hand, his wife, Tanya looked beautiful as she donned a yellow-coloured chikankari lehenga.

The duo also gave a special performance at the sangeet ceremony. A video from the pre-wedding function went viral on the internet.

In the clip, the husband and wife are seen dancing to 'Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai' from Bobby's debut film 'Barsaat'.

Bobby's son Aryaman also attended the function. He posed with his daddy before making his way to the function.

Earlier in the day, Bobby wished a heartfelt birthday wish to Aryaman.

Taking to Instagram, Bobby shared a couple of pictures which he captioned, "Happy Birthday my Aryaman!. So proud of your achievements. Love you beta"

'Tauji' Sunny Deol also wished Aryaman on birthday with a priceless picture. He dropped a picture of his mother and Aryamaan on social media and captioned it, "Happy Birthday Aryaman"

In the picture, Aryaman is seen holding hands with his grandmother Prakash Kaur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga the film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.'Animal' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' and Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'. (ANI)

