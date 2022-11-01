Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): On the occasion of Ileana D'Cruz's 36th birthday, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts and extend warm wishes to the 'Main Tera Hero' actor.

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account and wrote, "Happiest birthday @ileana_official stay happy and smiling always."

Vicky Kaushal wrote," Happiest Birthday Alina Jiiii!"

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora shared a picture and wrote," Happy birthday darling. Long time no dessert."

Actor Rakul Preet Singh wrote," Happy Birthday, wishing you a day filled with happiness and year filled with joy."

Actor Sunny Kaushal wrote, "Wish you a very very happy birthday Aleena Ji."

The 'Bunty aur Babli 2' actor Sharvari shared an image and captioned it as, " Happy Birthday. Sending you so much looooooove."

If reports are to be believed, Ileana is currently dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo's relationship rumours recently surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives.

Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in 'Unfair And Lovely' with Randeep Hooda. (ANI)

