New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): As the nation celebrates National Doctor's Day on Thursday, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend gratitude to all the doctors and health care professionals working tirelessly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to his Twitter handle, megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted a folded hands picture and wrote, "On International Doctors Day .. salutations and great pride for the Doctors of India, IMA who have fought and continue the fight against this dreaded virus, selflessly at great personal risk .. in the service of the country and humanity."

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Hello. Today is Doctor's Day. I wish all the doctors and medical staff all the best. The more you are praised, the less it is. I pray to God that you all are always happy and you get success in every work."

Saluting the real-life heroes, Kajol tweeted, "Every day you leave behind your loved ones to serve the nation. We are and will be, forever indebted to you. Thank you. Happy #NationalDoctorsDay."

Randeep Hooda also extended gratitude to all the doctors and appreciated their selfless service to the nation.

"Not all heroes wear capes, they are the ones who take responsibility of saving millions of lives, working around the clock, keeping their duty above everything! Saluting the real heroes of humanity! Happy Doctors Day, a day is not enough to thank you all! #NationalDoctorsDay," he tweeted.

Superstar Ajay Devgn posted a heart-touching video of frontline workers, and how they were tirelessly working to fight the deadly COVID-19.

The video was captioned as, "Doctors & Mothers are the two most important people in life, after the Almighty. Today, my thoughts & prayers are with the medical fraternity, who've served us selflessly through this pandemic. And, even otherwise. #NationalDoctorsDay."

Bhumi Pednekar also took to Instagram to salute the doctors and health care professionals. She shared a short clip that features her thanking the doctors for working tirelessly amid the pandemic. The actor captioned the post, "A big salute to all our doctors #NationalDoctorsDay."

Stars like Sonu Sood, Sidharth Malhotra, Dia Mirza and others also extended heartfelt wishes on the occasion. National Doctor's Day is celebrated every year in India on July 1 to appreciate the selfless hard work done by the doctors in the country. (ANI)

