Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): The Bombay High Court has scheduled a hearing on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's petition seeking the quashing of an FIR lodged against him by the Mumbai Police.

Kamra's counsel mentioned the matter for urgent listing during today's post-lunch session, and the court has agreed to hear it tomorrow.

The petition, reportedly filed on April 5, challenges the FIR on constitutional grounds, arguing it violates Kamra's fundamental rights under Articles 19 and 21, namely, freedom of expression and the right to life.

A division bench comprising Justice SV Kotwal and Justice SM Modak will hear the matter.

Kamra's legal representatives contend that his satirical performance, part of his show 'Naya Bharat', is protected speech and should not attract criminal prosecution.

The show has stirred political backlash, especially for comments referencing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

On April 3, Rahool Kanal, General Secretary of the Yuva Sena, publicly urged Kamra to cooperate with the authorities.

Speaking to ANI, Kanal said, "Bail is a right for every citizen. I would request Kunal Kamra to be a part of the investigation and present the facts. We will present our facts, and whatever is right as per the law will take its own course."

Kanal also wrote to BookMyShow, urging the platform to suspend ticket sales for Kamra's shows, citing concerns over potential public unrest.

Adding to Kamra's legal woes, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police received a complaint on April 3 from a Shiv Sena functionary, demanding a probe into his financial dealings.

The complaint alleges Kamra may have received foreign funds linked to his performances.

So far, three FIRs have been filed against Kamra at the Khar Police Station based on complaints by Jalgaon's Mayor, a hotelier, and a Nashik businessman.

These pertain to statements allegedly defaming public figures, including calling Shinde a "gaddar" (traitor).

In an earlier development, the Madras High Court had granted Kamra interim anticipatory bail until April 7, following his request for transit protection citing threats over his remarks. (ANI)

