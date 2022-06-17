London, Jun 17 (PTI) James Bond franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson are set to be bestowed with a fellowship by the British Film Institute (BFI).

The two will receive the BFI's highest honor the same year as the iconic spy franchise celebrates its 60th anniversary, the British Institute said in a statement posted on its official website.

"With amazing insight and vision Michael and Barbara have not only re-invented Bond for today's audiences, but 'No Time to Die' arrived at exactly the right moment to welcome those audiences back to the big screen experience as never before.

"As equally, if not more, important is their commitment to our industry away from the spotlight, where they work tirelessly to open doors for others by playing a huge part in educating, supporting and inspiring the next generation of film makers," said Tim Richards, BFI Chair.

The duo will be presented with the BFI Fellowship during the BFI Chair's Dinner on June 28 at Claridges, London.

Broccoli and Wilson said they are proud to accept the BFI Fellowship on "behalf of all of those who have been a part of the James Bond series over 60 years and feel honoured to join such an esteemed group of distinguished industry fellows".

"We are very grateful to so many members of the British film industry who we have worked with over the course of our careers and thank the British Film Institute for their tremendous support and leadership for the creative industries in the UK," they added.

Broccoli and Wilson have been at the helm of EON Productions for nearly 30 years and together produced nine of the total 25 Bond films, which includes hits like "Golden Eye", "Tomorrow Never Dies", "Die Another Day", "Casino Royale", "Skyfall" and most recently "No Time To Die".

Besides the Bond franchise, they have also produced and executive produced films like "Radiator", "The Silent Storm", "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool", and "The Rhythm Section".

