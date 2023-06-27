Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): As actor Arjun Kapoor turns a year older today, June 26, his father and film producer, Boney Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share birthday wishes for his son.

He wrote in his message, "Many happy returns of the day beta...love you beta...God bless you"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct8SEg3Ii4q/

His sister Anshula Kapoor also shared lovely birthday wishes for her brother.

She mentioned, "Happy birthday to my whole world...Love you to infinity @arjunkapoorMy wish for you is that may happiness always surround you (even if that means countless Farfetch orders ), and may you always feel a forcefield of love around you. May this year give you everything that your heart desires, and then some."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct8Wa6MN548/

Arjun celebrated his birthday with his family and friends. From his girlfriend Malaika Arora to sister Anshula, a swarm of celebrities descended on Arjun's home last night to celebrate his 38th birthday.

Malika's video of dancing to the song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' went viral on social media.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating each other for quite some time now. They both decided to make their relationship public a couple of years back only.

Arjun made his acting debut with 'Ishaqzaade' in 2012 and later gave several hits like 'Gunday' and '2 States'. He was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

He is all set for his next action thriller 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. (ANI)

