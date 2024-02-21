Los Angeles, Feb 21 (PTI) Filmmaker Bong Joon Ho's much awaited "Mickey 17", his first project since Oscar-winning "Parasite", is delayed and will now arrive in theatres in January next year.

The film, starring Robert Pattinson in the lead, was supposed to release in March this year by Warner Bros but the release date was bumped to a later date.

The film is reportedly delayed because of the Hollywood strikes and other production shifts. It is now scheduled to release on January 31, 2025, according to Variety.

"Mickey 17" will be the Korean filmmaker's first feature film post 2019's "Parasite", which became the first non-English film to win the best picture Oscar.

Bong Joon Ho, one of the most famous contemporary Korean filmmakers, is known for directing globally-acclaimed films such as "Memories of Murder", "The Host", "Snowpiercer" and "Okja".

