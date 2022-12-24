Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer 'Cirkus', which was released on Friday, has started off with a slow start.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the period comedy film minted merely Rs. 3.16 crores from 'national chains' on its opening day.

"#Cirkus at *national chains*... Day 1 biz... #PVR: 1.47 cr #INOX: 1.10 cr #Cinepolis: 59 lacs Total: Rs 3.16 cr," Adarsh wrote in a tweet.

The film opened to similarly low numbers like Ranveer Singh's previous film venture, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', which had grossed Rs. 3.25 crores on its first day.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Cirkus' hit the theatres on December 23, 2022, and starred Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav among several others.

Set in the 1960s, 'Cirkus' trailer revolves around Ranveer in a dual role, with both the twins unaware of each other's existence. Varun Sharma too plays a double role in this family entertainer.

'Cirkus' marked Ranveer and Rohit's third collaboration after Simmba (2018) and Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, where Ranveer made a cameo appearance.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' along with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

On the other hand, Jacqueline will also be seen in 'Crakk' along side Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal As interesting and quirky as it sounds, 'Crakk' is going to be India's first-ever extreme sports action In the film, the actor will be seen performing a variety of extreme sports stunts and action sequences all on his own. 'Crakk' is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports. (ANI)

