Entertainment News | Brad Pitt Visits Sets of Channing Tatum Starrer 'Isle of Man'

Washington DC [US], June 5 (ANI): Actor Brad Pitt visited the sets of the Amazon MGM Studios motorcycle race movie 'Isle of Man,' starring Channing Tatum and Eve Hewson, reported Variety. The visit took place amid the Isle of Man TT race 2026.

According to the outlet, the shooting of the film has been underway for roughly a week on the small island nation in the Irish Sea island, where the 'Isle of Man' film is being directed by Reid Carolin and produced by Pitt's Plan B, Tatum and Carolin's Free Association and Entertainment 360's Guymon Casady and Jason Keller.

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The Isle of Man TT is one of the most famous and deadly races for motorcyclists around the world. The race traces its heritage back to 1907, when road racing was outlawed in England and racers found refuge on the Isle of Man. A single lap of the course is made up of 37.7 miles across the island's road systems as the bikes tackle country lanes and city streets at speeds up to 200 mph. Since 1903, there have been more than 150 deaths during the race or its practices, including five in 2022, reported Variety.

On Thursday, Pitt mingled with fans at the race's main grandstand and was photographed next to Italian rider Andrea Majola, who is competing.

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"He lingered for a long time around Majola's paddock area to fully immerse himself in the atmosphere of the race," according to a press release issued by Majola's team as quoted by Variety.

Besides Tatum and Hewson, the 'Isle of Man' cast reportedly comprises Ciaran Hinds, May Calamawy, Ruaridh Mollica and Éanna Hardwicke. Carolin wrote the script with Jason Keller ('Ford v Ferrari') and Bryan Johnson. (ANI)

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