New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Makers of 'Brahmastra' unveiled their first track 'Kesariya' on July 18 after a long wait of two months, when a 30-second glimpse of the song was shared a day before Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage in April 2022.

The much-anticipated love anthem of the year 2022, 'Kesariya' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has now divided the netizens into two groups.

While some people loved the full version and Alia-Ranbir's adorable chemistry in it, some cringed over the lyrics mentioned in the song.

Sung by Arjit Singh and composed by Pritam, the romantic track is currently facing a lot of backlash on social media because of the line 'Love Storiya' in it.

Check out some hilarious fan's reactions:

Not just this, the song is also being slammed for its music. Netizens have also noticed some similarities between 'Kesariya' and the song 'Laree Chotee' a popular track from 2007 released flix 'Ek Chaalis Ki Last Local' starring Abhay Deol and Neha Dhupia.

It has been speculated that both the songs have a similar tune and the trollers shared a mashup of 'Kesariya' and 'Laree Chotee' on social media.

Check out weird fan mashups

https://twitter.com/Ctrlmemes_/status/1548631022564036609

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' also casts Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south actor Nagarjuna in prominent roles. The film is slated to release on September 9, 2022. (ANI)

